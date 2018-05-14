Symantec reveals investigation details on call

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) says it’s investigating the reporting of some non-GAAP measures including those that could impact exec compensation and stock trading plans on the concerns of a former employee.

Key quote: “At this time, the company does not anticipate a material adverse impact on its historical financial statements.”

Symantec revealed the audit committee investigation during last week’s earnings report but didn’t provide details.

Details came out on a conference call this afternoon.

Symantec shares are up 0.2% aftermarket after closing today up 9.6% .

