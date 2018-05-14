Acer Therapeutics on track for Edsivo NDA in June/July

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) announces that it expects to submit its U.S. marketing application by the end of H1 seeking approval for EDSIVO (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS), a rare inherited disorder of collagen production characterized by translucent skin, easy bruising and fragile arteries, muscles and internal organs.

Celiprolol, a medication developed to treat high blood pressure, is believed to benefit vEDS patients by promoting normal collagen synthesis in the blood vessels and by shifting the pressure load away from vessels at highest risk of rupture.