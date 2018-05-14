WEC Energy expects $2.1B increase in five-year capital plan

WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) says it is increasing its five-year capital spending plan by $2.1B to $11.8B from its former plan that called for $9.7B.

In presentation slides, WEC also says it expects to reach the top end of its FY 2018 EPS guidance range of $3.26-$3.30, which represents a 5%-7% compound annual growth rate off the midpoint of its 2017 guidance.

WEC says it expects to retire more than 1,800 MW of coal generation by 2020, including the Pulliam, Edgewater 4, Presque Isle and Pleasant Prairie plants.