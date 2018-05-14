WidePoint +3.6% as Q1 revenues come in strong

WidePoint (NYSEMKT:WYY) is up 3.6% after hours, following Q1 earnings where it posted a small loss against break-even expectations, but revenue came in ahead of expectations (one estimate).

Revenues grew 8% to $20.1M; EBITDA swung to a $0.1M gain from a loss of $0.7M, but fell short of an expected $0.29M.

Net loss, meanwhile, narrowed to $0.5M from a year-ago loss of $1.2M.

"I'm pleased with the progress we've made on cost savings initiatives," says CEO Jin Kang. "Over the past year, we've reduced our operating expenses by over $0.6M. Meanwhile on the top line, we witnessed one of the strongest quarters we've seen since 2016, bolstered in part by a large, new award from U.S. Armed Forces valued at more than $1.8M."

Cash and equivalents came to $7.4M as of March 31; it's got no outstanding balance on its credit facility.

