Pentagon explains single winner for cloud contract

The Pentagon defends its plan to award a massive cloud contract to one provider in a new report to Congress.

The Department of Defense says spreading the information “across a multitude of clouds” would inhibit “the ability to access and analyze critical data” and that the “lack of a common environment for computing and data storage” would hinder the effectiveness of machine learning and AI.

In a copy of the report obtained by Bloomberg News, the Pentagon outlined plans to spend $1.63B on cloud computing through FY23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has led an effort to prevent a single winner for the contract, which rivals thinks will automatically go to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) since it leads the cloud market.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) have also worked behind the scenes to push for multiple awards.

