Bloomberg: Subprime auto loan delinquency rate highest in more than 20 years

Borrowers in the U.S. are defaulting on subprime auto loans at the highest rate since 1996, even exceeding that during the financial crisis, Bloomberg reports, citing Fitch Ratings.

The delinquency rate for subprime auto loans more than 60 days past due reached 5.8%, according to Fitch's data for March, its most recent data available.

Meanwhile, lenders are pulling back--the number of auto loans and leases extended to subprime borrowers fell by almost 10% from a year earlier in January, according to the most recent data available from Equifax.

That hasn't slowed subprime-auto asset-backed security sales since many banks and credit unions don't turn most of their loans into securities; subprime-auto asset-backed security sales are on pace with last year at about $9.5B vs. $9.6B a year ago: Bloomberg data.

