Itron to deploy and manage 193K smart meters for Mississippi Power

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) says it signed an agreement with Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) subsidiary Mississippi Power to support the utility’s grid modernization plans.

Itron says it will deploy and manage its Gen5 IPv6 network platform to connect ~193K advanced metering infrastructure devices to help improve operational efficiencies and increase grid reliability for Mississippi Power customers across southeast Mississippi.

Itron also will deliver back-office capabilities to Mississippi Power through a five-year software-as-a-service model to aid in the utility’s operational and customer engagement transformation efforts.

