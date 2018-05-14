Atlantic Coast Pipeline gets FERC OK to begin construction in West Virginia

Construction may proceed on the $6.5B Atlantic Coast Pipeline in specific parts of West Virginia where right of way has been obtained and tree clearing has been completed or is unnecessary, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says.

Some tree-felling and reconstruction work has occurred in Virginia and North Carolina, but the FERC notice is the first order that allows "full construction” of any section of the pipeline.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) owns 48% of the project, Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) owns 47% and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) holds a 5% stake; the project is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2019.