Phoenix New Media -5.7% amid light revenue guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is 5.7% lower after hours following Q1 earnings with a narrower loss than expected but light revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Revenues fell 3.4% in renminbi terms; net advertising revenues grew 0.7% to 242.9M yuan and paid services revenues fell 22.2% to 41.6M yuan. The company adopted ASC 606 standards as of Jan. 1.

Gross profit grew to 156.2M yuan (about $24.9M) from 132M yuan a year ago. Gross margin was 54.9%, up from a year-ago 44.8%.

Loss from operations was 54.4M yuan vs. a year-ago loss of 31.8M yuan. Net loss widened to 57.5M yuan (about $9.2M) from a prior-year loss of 32.2M yuan.

For Q2 (and considering new ASC 606 standards), the company's guiding to revenue of 361.4M-376.4M yuan (about $57M-$59.4M). Net advertising revenues are forecast at 320.5M-330.5M yuan, and paid services revenues are seen at 40.9M-45.9M yuan.

Under the old ASC 605 standard, guidance would be for revenues of 396.8M-411.8M yuan (about $62.6M-$64.97M, below consensus for $65.5M); net advertising revenues of 353.5M-363.5M yuan and paid services of 43.3M-48.3M yuan.

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

