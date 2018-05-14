Sito Mobile -9.6% as profits miss despite strong top-line growth

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) has declined 9.6% in after-hours trading following a profit miss in its Q1 numbers.

Revenues grew 70% and gross profit was up 41%, to $4.4M.

But net loss widened to $5.2M from a year-ago loss of $3.1M.

EBITDA loss widened to $3.3M from a year-ago loss of $1.1M, and ended up worse than consensus for -$1.4M.

“We believe that, based on our maturing pipeline, we will deliver growth in the second quarter,” says CEO Tom Pallack. “We continue to advance larger, multi-year opportunities with Fortune 500 customers ... Due to the size and complexity of these new opportunities, and the size of the customers, timing on these transactions are difficult to predict, but we are progressing successfully through the process of insight and data validation with these customers."

All of $11.14M in revenue was from media placement and grew 70%; licensing and royalties revenues were nil vs. a year-ago $30,616.

Cash and equivalents came to $11.9M, vs. $3.6M as of Dec. 31; it strengthened its balance sheet with a Feb. 9 $14.8M public offering.

