Enbridge may wrap protective sleeves around Line 5 damages

Enbridge (ENB, EEP) says it likely will wrap protective sleeves around dented portions of the Line 5 twin pipelines crossing the Straits of Mackinac, which were damaged last month by a suspected strike from a tugboat anchor.

ENB says the line's eastern leg sustained a dent of a little more than three-fourths of an inch, and two dents on the western leg were a little less than three-quarters of an inch and under a half-inch.

Although visible impacts to the twin pipelines did not compromise line integrity, it did warrant a precautionary reduction of maximum operating pressure, ENB says; once the protective sleeve is implemented, the maximum operating pressure precaution will be lifted.

A U.S. Coast Guard representative categorizes the spill as "minor... [not] a big deal in terms in what actually happened. What could've happened is getting everyone's attention."