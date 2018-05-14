Shell, Eni trial on Nigeria corruption to resume in June

A trial of executives from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Eni (NYSE:E) over alleged corruption in Nigeria began today with a brief procedural hearing and an adjournment until next month, Reuters reports.

At the next hearing, set for June 20, the Milan court said it would assess requests from third parties, including a series of international non-profit groups, to join the case.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and former Shell Foundation Chairman Malcolm Brinded are standing trial along with 11 other defendants and the two companies.

Prosecutors allege bribes were paid to win the license to explore Nigeria's OPL-245 offshore block that holds an estimated 9B barrels of oil but which has never entered into production.