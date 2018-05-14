Red Violet's first report shows narrower net loss

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) posted an improved net loss and says it's pivoting toward profitability in its first quarterly report since spinning off from Cogint.

Net loss narrowed to $2.1M after revenue more than doubled, to $3.3M.

Gross profit rose to $1.3M with gross margin growing to 39% from 11%.

“With our R&D phase behind us and a robust pipeline of new business and products to bring to market, we believe that we have more than ample cash to achieve profitability, which we expect to occur in the next several quarters," says CEO Derek Dubner.

It reports $20M in cash against no debt, "allowing the company to intently focus on driving the business to profitability."

