Disney still dominating May box office as rivals gather scraps

Two newcomer films broke into the top three at the box office this week just inches apart from each other -- but still miles behind Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Avengers juggernaut.

Melissa McCarthy comedy Life of the Party (NYSE:TWX) settled into No. 2 with $17.89M, and Gabrielle Union thriller Breaking In (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was No. 3 with $17.63M.

But Avengers: Infinity War was tops again in its third week with a stellar $62.1M haul domestically, in final numbers for the weekend. That brings its cumulative domestic numbers to $548.1M, and $1.61B worldwide after a near-record Chinese opening.

the top five was rounded out by holdovers Overboard (LGF.A, LGF.B), with $9.9M, and A Quiet Place (VIA, VIAB), whose $6.5M brought its domestic haul to $169.6M.

Still hanging out as a top-10 film is Marvel's Black Panther, grabbing $2.1M in 1,370 theaters to stretch its domestic total to $696.3M.

Disney's taken advantage of a brief early-season lull by raking in all of the money with Avengers, ahead of upcoming high-stakes releases in Fox's Deadpool 2 and Lucasfilm's own Solo: A Star Wars Story over the next two weekends.