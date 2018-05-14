Altice USA declares special dividend to coincide with parent separation

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has declared a one-time cash dividend of $2.035/share of its Class A and Class B common stock.

That's payable to stockholders of record at the close on May 22, and the payment date for the dividend is set two business days prior to the separation date planned for Altice USA's total separation from Altice NV (OTCPK:ATCEY), so the exact payment date will be set when the separation date is finalized.

Some 78.6% of the divident (or $1.60/share) will be taxable and the other 21.4% as a return of capital, Altice USA says.