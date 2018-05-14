Steel Dynamics buying CSN Steel's Heartland operation for $400M

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has a definitive deal to acquire the Indiana-based Heartland flat roll operations from CSN Steel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

The transaction price comes at $400M in cash inclusive of $60M of normalized working capital -- what Steel Dynamics believes is current replacement value.

It will expand annual flat roll shipping capacity to 8.4M tons, with total shipping capability growing to 12.4M tons.

Corporate approvals have been received from all parties; the deal just needs regulatory approvals. It's expected to be wrapped before the end of Q3.

The company expects the transaction to be accretive to near-term earnings and cash flow per share.