At the top of Goldman Sachs' VIP List of 50 stocks most important to hedge funds is Apple...

May 25, 2012 8:58 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPL, GOOG, ESRX, MSFT, QCOM, C, GM, BKNG, JPM, FWONA, JNJ, XOM, INTC, IBM, AMZN, T, CVX, VZ, DUK, DISBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
At the top of Goldman Sachs' VIP List of 50 stocks most important to hedge funds is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), followed by GOOG, ESRX, MSFT, QCOM, C, GM, PCLN, JPM and LMCA. Leading the list of the firm's top 50 short positions is JNJ, XOM, INTC, IBM, AMZN, T, CVX, VZ, DUK and DIS.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.