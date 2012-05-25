At the top of Goldman Sachs' VIP List of 50 stocks most important to hedge funds is Apple...May 25, 2012 8:58 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPL, GOOG, ESRX, MSFT, QCOM, C, GM, BKNG, JPM, FWONA, JNJ, XOM, INTC, IBM, AMZN, T, CVX, VZ, DUK, DISBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments At the top of Goldman Sachs' VIP List of 50 stocks most important to hedge funds is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), followed by GOOG, ESRX, MSFT, QCOM, C, GM, PCLN, JPM and LMCA. Leading the list of the firm's top 50 short positions is JNJ, XOM, INTC, IBM, AMZN, T, CVX, VZ, DUK and DIS.