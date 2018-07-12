Paytm partners with Ebixcash’s zforex division to offer money exchange services
Jul. 12, 2018 6:42 AM ETEbix, Inc. (EBIX)EBIXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced that Paytm has partnered with Ebix’s Forex subsidiary CentrumDirect, to offer money exchange services, to its vast user base in India, spanning more than 200M Paytm users.
- The service is currently live on Paytm’s website and will soon be launched on Paytm Android and iOS apps.
- As a part of the service, multi-currency Forex card and Forex cash can be ordered on a real-time basis, to be delivered at the user's doorstep within 48 hours. Customers can load up to $250K in a financial year into the Forex card and buy up to $3,000 as currency notes.
- T.C. Guruprasad, Managing Director for Ebix’s Forex subsidiary CentrumDirect said, “We are delighted to partner with a reputed player like Paytm. Currently, we serve over 1.5 million transactions annually and our alliance with Paytm will further strengthen our client base. Paytm users will be able to benefit from our competitive exchange rates, a wide range of currencies and a dedicated post-sales service team.”