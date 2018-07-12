Smoke Cartel secures patent on design of Viosparc pipe lighter
Jul. 12, 2018 6:52 AM ETSmoke Cartel, Inc. (SMKC)SMKCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Smoke Cartel (OTCPK:SMKC) received allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its innovative design of a pipe lighter, marketed by the company under the name “Viosparc” and will be released in the fall of 2018 and and will be available to both retail and wholesale customers.
- “We think our consumer base is going to be very receptive to the Viosparc lighter. We’re also excited to start to see official recognition of our inventions as we continue to be a leader in the smoking accessories industry,” says Smoke Cartel CEO and Chairman Darby Cox. “We will continue to pursue patents and trademarks on all of our inventions and technology as we continue to develop new innovative products.”