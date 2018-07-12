NATO members agree to spending increase

World leaders gathered at the NATO summit have agreed to substantially up their commitment to defense following a flurry of public diatribes by President Trump against the 29-nation bloc.

An emergency session was convened after he warned allies that if they didn't immediately meet the 2% goal, "I'll do my own thing."

"NATO is now a fine tuned machine," Trump said, reiterating the importance of "burden sharing."

