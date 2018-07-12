AbbVie files U.S. marketing application for expanded use for Venclexta

Jul. 12, 2018 7:00 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)ABBV, RHHBYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) files a supplemental New Drug Application with the FDA seeking approval to use VENCLEXTA (venetoclax tablets), in combination with a hypomethylating agent or low-dose cytarabine, to treat newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are ineligible for intensive chemo, a population representing ~2/3 of AML cases in patients at least 60 years old.
  • The company is co-developing VENCLEXTA with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit. They jointly commercialize the BCL-2 inhibitor in the U.S. while AbbVie commercializes ex-U.S.
  • The FDA approved VENCLEXTA for CLL and SLL last month.
  • Previously: FDA grants full approval for AbbVie and Roche's venetoclax for CLL & SLL (June 8)
