AbbVie files U.S. marketing application for expanded use for Venclexta
Jul. 12, 2018 7:00 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)ABBV, RHHBYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor4 Comments
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) files a supplemental New Drug Application with the FDA seeking approval to use VENCLEXTA (venetoclax tablets), in combination with a hypomethylating agent or low-dose cytarabine, to treat newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are ineligible for intensive chemo, a population representing ~2/3 of AML cases in patients at least 60 years old.
- The company is co-developing VENCLEXTA with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit. They jointly commercialize the BCL-2 inhibitor in the U.S. while AbbVie commercializes ex-U.S.
- The FDA approved VENCLEXTA for CLL and SLL last month.
- Previously: FDA grants full approval for AbbVie and Roche's venetoclax for CLL & SLL (June 8)