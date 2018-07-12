BMW posts sales increase for first half
Jul. 12, 2018 7:06 AM ETBayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY)BMWYYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) announces that it sold 1.24M cars during the first half of the year to edge out the 1.22M sold a year ago.
- Sales in Europe increased 5.9%, including a 10.9% gain in Germany. Asia sales were down 0.8% Y/Y and sales in the U.S. and Latin America combined were up 0.8%.
- Sales under the BMW electrified group (BMW i, BMW iPerformance and MINI EVs) were up 43% to 60.6K during the period.
- "Our strong sales performance in June means we’ve now achieved 35 consecutive quarters of growth and are confident this trend will continue," says BMW board member said Pieter Nota.
- BMW press release