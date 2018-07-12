President Trump speaks after contentious NATO meeting

Jul. 12, 2018
  • Courtesy of Dow Jones, key quotes from Trump's post-NATO press conference:
  • President Trump Speaks after Contentious NATO Meeting
  • Trump: We Accomplished A Lot With Respect to NATO
  • Trump: United States Commitment to NATO Is 'Very Strong'
  • Trump: I Hope We Will Be Able to Get Along With Russia
  • Trump: I Told People I'd Be Very Unhappy if They Didn't Up Their Commitments Very Substantially
  • Trump: We Have A Very Powerful NATO
  • Trump: The United States Was Not Being Treated Fairly Within NATO 'But Now We Are'
  • Trump: 'I Believe in NATO'
  • Trump: NATO Is Much Stronger Now Than It Was 2 Days Ago
  • Trump: We Had a Fantastic Meeting at the End
  • Trump: Germany Is Coming Along, We Still Have to Figure out What's Going on With the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
  • Trump: We Have a Good Relationship With German Chancellor
  • Trump Says Pulling out of NATO 'Unnecessary'
  • Trump: Allies Spending 'at a Much Faster Clip'
  • Trump: After Getting NATO Member State Spending to 2% We Will Go Higher
  • Trump: I Have Great Respect for Germany
  • Trump: I Am Very Concerned With the Pipeline
  • Trump: Maybe We Will Get Along With Russia
  • Trump: Going Into Putin Meeting, Plans to Talk About Syria, Ukraine
  • Trump: Georgia Made Favorable Impression
  • Trump: President Obama Let Russia's Annexation of Crimea Happen
  • Trump: Not Happy With Russian Annexation of Crimea
  • Trump: May Talk With Russia About NATO Exercises Near Russia
  • Trump: Arms Control, INF Treaty Possible Discussion Points in Putin Meeting
  • Trump: I'm Not Negotiating, I Just Want Fairness
  • Trump: UK Protests Against Visit Are 'Fine'
  • Trump Says Amid NATO, UK, Putin Meeting, Putin May Be the Easiest of Them All
  • Trump: NATO Is Richer Than It Ever Was
  • Trump: Putin Is Going to See Great NATO Unity
  • Trump: NATO Summit 'Was a Little Tough for a Little While'
  • Trump: Putin Is a Competitor, 'He's Not My Enemy'
  • Trump Says of Putin: 'I Think We Get on Well'
  • Trump Quips No More Nuclear Weapons in the World Would Be Ultimate Outcome of Putin Meeting
  • Trump: I Don't Want Putin to Be Security Threat to Europe 'and That's Why We Have NATO'
  • Trump: 'China Is Going to Be Very Successfully Ultimately Taken Care Of'
  • Trump: 'We Are in a Pretty Nasty Trade Battle' With China
  • Trump: Iran 'Treating Us With Much More Respect'
  • Trump: Iran Feeling a Lot of Heat Right Now
  • Trump Says Iran Will Call and Make a Deal
  • Trump NATO Summit Press Conference Ends
