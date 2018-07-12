President Trump speaks after contentious NATO meeting
Jul. 12, 2018 7:10 AM ETBy: SA Eli Hoffmann, SA News Editor127 Comments
- Courtesy of Dow Jones, key quotes from Trump's post-NATO press conference:
- Trump: We Accomplished A Lot With Respect to NATO
- Trump: United States Commitment to NATO Is 'Very Strong'
- Trump: I Hope We Will Be Able to Get Along With Russia
- Trump: I Told People I'd Be Very Unhappy if They Didn't Up Their Commitments Very Substantially
- Trump: We Have A Very Powerful NATO
- Trump: The United States Was Not Being Treated Fairly Within NATO 'But Now We Are'
- Trump: 'I Believe in NATO'
- Trump: NATO Is Much Stronger Now Than It Was 2 Days Ago
- Trump: We Had a Fantastic Meeting at the End
- Trump: Germany Is Coming Along, We Still Have to Figure out What's Going on With the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
- Trump: We Have a Good Relationship With German Chancellor
- Trump Says Pulling out of NATO 'Unnecessary'
- Trump: Allies Spending 'at a Much Faster Clip'
- Trump: After Getting NATO Member State Spending to 2% We Will Go Higher
- Trump: I Have Great Respect for Germany
- Trump: I Am Very Concerned With the Pipeline
- Trump: Maybe We Will Get Along With Russia
- Trump: Going Into Putin Meeting, Plans to Talk About Syria, Ukraine
- Trump: Georgia Made Favorable Impression
- Trump: President Obama Let Russia's Annexation of Crimea Happen
- Trump: Not Happy With Russian Annexation of Crimea
- Trump: May Talk With Russia About NATO Exercises Near Russia
- Trump: Arms Control, INF Treaty Possible Discussion Points in Putin Meeting
- Trump: I'm Not Negotiating, I Just Want Fairness
- Trump: UK Protests Against Visit Are 'Fine'
- Trump Says Amid NATO, UK, Putin Meeting, Putin May Be the Easiest of Them All
- Trump: NATO Is Richer Than It Ever Was
- Trump: Putin Is Going to See Great NATO Unity
- Trump: NATO Summit 'Was a Little Tough for a Little While'
- Trump: Putin Is a Competitor, 'He's Not My Enemy'
- Trump Says of Putin: 'I Think We Get on Well'
- Trump Quips No More Nuclear Weapons in the World Would Be Ultimate Outcome of Putin Meeting
- Trump: I Don't Want Putin to Be Security Threat to Europe 'and That's Why We Have NATO'
- Trump: 'China Is Going to Be Very Successfully Ultimately Taken Care Of'
- Trump: 'We Are in a Pretty Nasty Trade Battle' With China
- Trump: Iran 'Treating Us With Much More Respect'
- Trump: Iran Feeling a Lot of Heat Right Now
- Trump Says Iran Will Call and Make a Deal
- Trump NATO Summit Press Conference Ends