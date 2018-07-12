Zogenix's ZX008 successful in second late-stage study in Dravet

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) announces the successful outcome on a second Phase 3 clinical trial, Study 1504, evaluating ZX008 (low-dose fenfluramine hydrochloride) in children and young adults with rare and severe form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome.

Patients in the treatment group experienced a 54.7% reduction in mean monthly convulsive seizures compared to placebo (p<0.001). The median reduction in monthly convulsive seizure frequency was 62.7% versus 1.2% for placebo.

Both key secondary endpoints were also met. The safety profile was consistent with the first Phase 3, announced in September 2017.

Regulatory submissions in the U.S. and Europe are on tap for Q4.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Previously: Zogenix's lead candidate ZX008 successful in late-stage Dravet study; shares up 212% premarket (Sept. 29, 2017)