ConnectOne Bancorp to merge with Greater Hudson Bank in all-stock deal
Jul. 12, 2018 7:21 AM ETConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB)CNOB, GHDSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ConnectOne Bank (NASDAQ:CNOB) to issue 0.245 of its shares for each share of Greater Hudson Bank (OTCQX:GHDS) common stock, valuing the transaction at $76.3M, or about $6.16 per GHDS share.
- ConnectOne sees the deal adding about 2.5% to EPS on a fully phased-in basis, excluding the impact of potential revenue enhancement opportunities.
- Earn back of tangible book value dilution projected to be about two years using the cross-over method.
- Greater Hudson's closing price on Wednesday was $5.35; based on that price, deal represents about 15% premium for GHDS shares.
- Source: Press Release
- Previously: ConnectOne Bancorp EPS in-line, misses on net interest income (April 26)