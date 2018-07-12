ConnectOne Bancorp to merge with Greater Hudson Bank in all-stock deal

  • ConnectOne Bank (NASDAQ:CNOB) to issue 0.245 of its shares for each share of Greater Hudson Bank (OTCQX:GHDS) common stock, valuing the transaction at $76.3M, or about $6.16 per GHDS share.
  • ConnectOne sees the deal adding about 2.5% to EPS on a fully phased-in basis, excluding the impact of potential revenue enhancement opportunities.
  • Earn back of tangible book value dilution projected to be about two years using the cross-over method.
  • Greater Hudson's closing price on Wednesday was $5.35; based on that price, deal represents about 15% premium for GHDS shares.
