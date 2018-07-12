Rio Tinto sells Grasberg stake for $3.5B; FCX to sell majority stake to Inalum

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) announces the signing of a non-binding agreement with Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Indonesia's Inalum state mining company outlining plans for the future ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold mine.

Rio says the Heads of Agreement details proposed terms for the sale of its entire interest in Grasberg to Inalum for $3.5B.

Rio had a joint venture with Grasberg operator FCX for a 40% share of Grasberg’s production above specific levels until 2021 and 40% of all production after 2021.

The agreement also calls for Inalum to buy an additional stake in Grasberg from FCX as well as additional terms relating to the mine's future ownership and operation.

FCX has not made an announcement, but Indonesian President Widodo says Inalum would increase its stake in FCX’s local unit to 51% from the current 9.36%.