Acceleron's ACE-083 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for rare muscle disorder

The FDA grants Orphan Drug status for Acceleron Pharma's (NASDAQ:XLRN) ACE-083 for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, an inherited muscular disorder characterized by weakness in the muscles of the face, shoulder blades and upper arms.

A Phase 2 study is in process.

ACE-083 binds to (inhibits) certain proteins in the TGF-beta superfamily that negatively regulate (reduce) muscle growth, including activins and myostatin.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.