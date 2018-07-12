Acceleron's ACE-083 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for rare muscle disorder

The FDA grants Orphan Drug status for Acceleron Pharma's (NASDAQ:XLRN) ACE-083 for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, an inherited muscular disorder characterized by weakness in the muscles of the face, shoulder blades and upper arms.
A Phase 2 study is in process.
ACE-083 binds to (inhibits) certain proteins in the TGF-beta superfamily that negatively regulate (reduce) muscle growth, including activins and myostatin.
Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
Now read: 3 Things In Biotech, June 11: Acceleron's Second Punch, Advaxis's Letdown, Seattle's New Hope »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox