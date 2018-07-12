Deutsche Bank weighs in on industrials

The firm is going for "late-cycle CapEx-driven exposure" due to "strong prospects" for continued capital spending growth over the next few years.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) resumed with a Buy rating from Hold, and $86 price target.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) resumed with a Buy rating and $166 price target.

3M (NYSE:MMM) resumed with a Hold from Buy.

Emerson (NYSE:EMR) resumed with a Buy from Hold, and $81 price target.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) resumed with a Hold rating and $79 price target.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) resumed with a Hold rating and $15 price target.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) resumed with a Hold rating and $152 price target.