L Brands lower after sales update

L Brands (NYSE:LB) reports sales increased 6.0% during June to $1.282B.

Comparable sales during the period were up 3.0% to edge past the 2.9% consensus estimate.

The retailer plans to increase its focus on the Pink business with new products in July after it saw a drop in sales for June.

June merchandise margin fell compared to a year ago and trailed expectations.

Total inventory was up in the month due largely to a calendar shift. Clearance inventories were in line with expectations.

Source: L Brands prerecorded conference call