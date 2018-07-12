Commerce Bancshares jumps 7% as Q2 earnings rise, charge-offs decline
Jul. 12, 2018
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) gains 7% in premarket trading after Q2 EPS beats estimates by 13% and net loan charge-offs fall to $10.0M from $10.8M Y/Y.
- Q2 net income rose to $110.3M, or a record $1.01 per share, from $79M or 71 cents, Y/Y.
- Q2 return on average common equity 16.78% vs 14.17% Y/Y.
- Q2 net interest income increased $18.1M from Q1, but included an equity dividend of $8.9M this quarter, which was offset by a comparable securities loss; excluding this item, net interest margin grew 13 basis points thi quarter to 3.5%.
- Fee income rose 8.2% Y/Y, driven by bank card, trust, swap and deposit fee income.
- "While total average loan balances were flat with the prior quarter, we experienced growth in our commercial and industrial, construction, and mortgage loan portfolios.," says Chairman and CEO David W. Kemper.
- Consumer auto loan portfolio declined mostly as a result of a sale of $25.9M of auto loans to another financial institution this quarter.
- Source: Press Release
