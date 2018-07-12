Premarket analyst action - healthcare

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) initiated with Hold rating and $105 (11% upside) price target. Shares are up a fraction premarket.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) initiated with Buy rating at Gabelli.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) initiated with Overweight rating and $59 (449% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald citing bullish prospects for Aramchol. Shares up 30% premarket.

Knight Therapeutics (OTC:KHTRF) initiated with Outperform rating at Raymond James.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) resumed with Overweight rating and $362 (15% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) initiated with Market Perform rating and $50 (14% upside) price target at Leerink.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (50% upside) price target at Seaport Global.

VolitionRx (NYSEMKT:VNRX) initiated with Speculative Buy rating and $5 (138% upside) price target at Benchmark.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) upgraded to Neutral with a $134 (6% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 1% premarket.