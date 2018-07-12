Valmont revises FY18 guidance downwards

Valmont (NYSE:VMI) expects 2Q18 GAAP EPS in the range of $1.50-1.53 and Adj. EPS $1.92-1.95.

The company revised FY18 EPS guidance downwards from $7.70-7.80 to $6.51-6.61.

Adj. EPS of $7.55-7.65 from $8.00-8.10.

Revenue growth 4% from prior guidance of 7%.

Operating profitability growth of 25bps from prior 50bps

"While market challenges in the second quarter have led us to adjust our revenue and profitability outlook for the full year, we remain positive on our business," said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and CEO.

