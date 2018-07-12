Jacobs secures key role on Etihad Rail project in UAE

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) selected by Etihad Rail to deliver engineering and design services for the 900 kilometer network, review and provide critical oversight for the detailed designs to be prepared by a network of design and build contractors, and provide construction supervision for the entire project.

"We were able to bring together the combined technical resources and synergies of Jacobs and our recently acquired CH2M team that presents a fully-integrated service offering for this world-class rail project," said Jacobs Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities President Bob Pragada. "This included accessing the best talent across the breadth of our global network, coupled with a strong local presence provided by Jacobs in the UAE."