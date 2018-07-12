Delta lowers guidance to adjust to higher fuel costs
Jul. 12, 2018 7:54 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)DALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) lowers its full-year EPS forecast to $5.35 to $5.70 vs. $6.35 to $6.70 prior guidance and $5.77 consensus. The expected cut by Delta in its profit outlook is tied to an extra $2B in fuel costs.
- Looking at Q3, Delta expects unit revenue growth of 3.5% to 5.5% and a total capacity increase of 3% to 4%. The airline company plans to remove some underperforming capacity from the fall schedule.
- "With strong revenue momentum, an improving cost trajectory, and a reduction of 50-100 bps of underperforming capacity from our fall schedule, we have positioned Delta to return to margin expansion by year end," says CEO Ed Bastian.
- Shares of Delta are up 1.32% in premarket trading as the anticipated downward guidance revision is absorbed by investors.
