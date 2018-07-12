Analysts push up expectations for Costco

Loop Capital lifts its price target on Costco (NASDAQ:COST) to a Street-high mark of $235 following another sparking monthly report from the retailer. JP Morgan takes its PT to $227 from $212 after digesting the new Costco sales numbers.

Not only did Costco top comparable sales estimates for June, the company guided for 2019 EPS of $8.08 vs. $7.75 consensus.

Shares of Costco are up 0.08% in premarket trading to $211.11 vs. a 52-week trading range of $150.00 to $212.70.

Previously: Costco updates on June sales (July 11)