Consumer Edge points to 'core strength beat' at Costco

  • Consumer Edge Research keeps an Overweight rating on Costco (NASDAQ:COST) after factoring in the retailer's June sales report.
  • "June sales beat expectations. Headline comp of +9.7% beat our +8.0% model and +7.3% Street. This was a core strength beat. Core U.S. comp of +7.7% is well above our +6.0% model and +5.8% Street," writes lead analyst David Schick.
  • Schick and team have a price target of $220 on Costco, which works out to roughly 27X their 2019 EPS estimate.
  • Previously: Costco updates on June sales (July 11)
  • Previously: Analysts push up expectations for Costco (July 12)
