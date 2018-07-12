VirtualArmour signs exclusive services partnership with Snare

Jul. 12, 2018 8:08 AM ETOLDCO International Inc. (VTLR)VTLRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • VirtualArmour International (OTCQB:VTLR) signed an exclusive reseller and services partnership with Snare Solutions, providing exclusive professional services for all of Snares post-sales deployments in North America, as well as resell Snare’s suite of CA Veracode Verified security products.
  • Andrew Douthwaite, CTO of VirtualArmour, added: “We’ve seen how Snare’s ability to extend existing investments in nearly every SIEM platform results in faster and more accurate analysis, which in turn provides dramatically tighter security. Their leading enterprise log management solution strongly complements our managed services by providing substantial savings and a highly scalable technology, with combined benefits for our current and future customers.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.