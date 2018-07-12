VirtualArmour signs exclusive services partnership with Snare
Jul. 12, 2018 8:08 AM ETOLDCO International Inc. (VTLR)VTLRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- VirtualArmour International (OTCQB:VTLR) signed an exclusive reseller and services partnership with Snare Solutions, providing exclusive professional services for all of Snares post-sales deployments in North America, as well as resell Snare’s suite of CA Veracode Verified security products.
- Andrew Douthwaite, CTO of VirtualArmour, added: “We’ve seen how Snare’s ability to extend existing investments in nearly every SIEM platform results in faster and more accurate analysis, which in turn provides dramatically tighter security. Their leading enterprise log management solution strongly complements our managed services by providing substantial savings and a highly scalable technology, with combined benefits for our current and future customers.”