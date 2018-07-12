ConocoPhillips raises 2018 share buyback program by 50% to $3B

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says it is boosting its 2018 share repurchase program to $3B from $2B, and increases its previously announced repurchase authorization by $9B to a total of $15B.

COP also says it paid down $2.1B of balance sheet debt during Q2, achieving its $15B debt target significantly earlier than the original target date of year-end 2019.

"The expansion and extension of our repurchase program should be viewed as a clear signal that we are committed to delivering on our strategic priorities and that we still see upside potential for our shares,” says Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance.