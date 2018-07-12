Papa John's rallies after chairman steps down

  • Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) is higher in early trading after the resignation of Chairman John Schnatter removes a significant overhang on the restaurant stock.
  • The early indication from analysts is that Papa John's stands a good chance of re-invigorating the brand with the NFL-Schnatter flap now behind it.
  • Shares of PZZA are up 3.58% in premarket trading to $50.06 vs. a 52-week range of $47.80 to $81.09. Over the last 52 weeks, Papa John's fell 36% in comparison to the 33% increase for Domino's Pizza.
  • Previously: Papa John's founder resigns as chairman (July 12)
