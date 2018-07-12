UBS takes a breather on Netflix

Jul. 12, 2018 8:23 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)NFLXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor33 Comments
  • UBS shifts into Neutral on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) ahead of the company's earnings report next week.
  • The investment firm pulls its Buy rating on NFLX after factoring in the 118% YTD performance of the streaming juggernaut.
  • Analyst Eric Sheridan: "We believe Netflix's core competencies in both content & tech should drive a virtuous circle of greater subs and increased viewing time, broadening its moat for global leadership in SVOD. It's all priced in … While we remain constructive on the business LT, we view the stock as a less compelling (& roughly equal) risk/reward at current levels, pricing in 5 yrs of excellent forward operating performance while likely underestimating risk factors from competition, FCF burn, & dependence on capital markets for content spending goals."
  • UBS sets a price target of $425 on Netflix.
  • NFLX -0.37% premarket to $417.10.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.