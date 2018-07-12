UBS takes a breather on Netflix
Jul. 12, 2018 8:23 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)NFLXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor33 Comments
- UBS shifts into Neutral on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) ahead of the company's earnings report next week.
- The investment firm pulls its Buy rating on NFLX after factoring in the 118% YTD performance of the streaming juggernaut.
- Analyst Eric Sheridan: "We believe Netflix's core competencies in both content & tech should drive a virtuous circle of greater subs and increased viewing time, broadening its moat for global leadership in SVOD. It's all priced in … While we remain constructive on the business LT, we view the stock as a less compelling (& roughly equal) risk/reward at current levels, pricing in 5 yrs of excellent forward operating performance while likely underestimating risk factors from competition, FCF burn, & dependence on capital markets for content spending goals."
- UBS sets a price target of $425 on Netflix.
- NFLX -0.37% premarket to $417.10.