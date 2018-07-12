Zynerba's ZYN002 shows positive effect in mid-stage FXS study; shares up 7% premarket

Results from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ZYNE) ZYN002 in patients with Fragile X syndrome showed a treatment effect. The data are being presented at the International Fragile X Conference in Cincinnati, OH.

The results showed that treatment with ZYN002 statistically significantly improved core behavioral symptoms from baseline at week 12 and the improvements were sustained through 38 weeks of treatment.

ZYN002 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events observed.

The company intends to submit the data for publication.

ZYN002 is a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced transdermal gel.

Shares are up 7% premarket on light volume.

