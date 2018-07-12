NanoViricides receives deficiency notice from NYSE American
Jul. 12, 2018 8:35 AM ETNanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC)NNVCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) has received a deficiency notice from the NYSE American related to the minimum members of the Audit Committee.
- The Company anticipates that it will shortly correct this deficiency with the appointment of an additional independent director. Also, Audit Committee member Dr. Mukund Kulkarni has rescinded his resignation from the Committee and will continue to serve accordingly.
- The Company's search for a new CEO with clinical expertise continues.
- The Board has extended Chairman and President Dr. Anil Diwan's employment agreement for an additional three years.