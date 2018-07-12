U.S. airline fares edge lower again
Jul. 12, 2018
- U.S. airline fares fell 0.9% M/M in June to mark the third month in a row the national average dropped .
- The average fare during the month was 5.9% lower than the level from a year ago on an unadjusted basis.
- The fare decrease falls in line with comments from American Airlines execs on price pressure in some key markets.
- The U.S. airline industry is already battling higher fuel and labor costs this summer.
