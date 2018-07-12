U.S. airline fares edge lower again

  • U.S. airline fares fell 0.9% M/M in June to mark the third month in a row the national average dropped .
  • The average fare during the month was 5.9% lower than the level from a year ago on an unadjusted basis.
  • The fare decrease falls in line with comments from American Airlines execs on price pressure in some key markets.
  • The U.S. airline industry is already battling higher fuel and labor costs this summer.
  • Related stocks: LUV, UAL, DAL, AAL, JBLU, ALK, HA, SAVE, ALGT, SKYW.
  • Related ETF: JETS.
  • BLS CPI data
