VOXX Automotive forms strategic partnership with Unikey

VOXX Automotive, a business unit of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) announced a strategic partnership with UniKey Technologies that will see the two companies bring secure, keyless products, and vehicle access solutions to the automotive market.

"The relationship with UniKey allows VOXX Automotive to further accelerate our drive to eliminate the need for consumers to carry their car keys or fobs," said Michael Schroeder, VOXX Automotive's Senior Vice President of OEM Sales and Business Development. "More importantly, it represents yet another way VOXX allows OEMs to differentiate themselves from other marques in the global automotive market. In UniKey we have a partner who shares our efob Phone-as-a-Key vision."