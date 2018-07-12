Mid-stage study underway for Seattle Genetics' tisotumab vedotin in solid tumors; shares up 1% premarket

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, innovaTV 207, evaluating antibody-drug conjugate tisotumab vedotin as monotherapy in selected solid tumors with high Tissue Factor expression, a profile of cancer with a poor prognosis.

InnovaTV 207 is an open-label basket trial that will enroll up to 200 adult patients with relapsed, locally advanced/metastatic colorectal cancer, squamous non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic adenocarcinoma or squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

The primary endpoint is objective response rate through one month following the last dose. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is April 2020.