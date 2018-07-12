Eyes on consumer prices

A couple of checks from today's report on consumer prices from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Car and truck rental prices fell 7.6% Y/Y on an unadjusted basis. More trouble for HTZ, CAR, and URI?
Footwear prices dropped 1.3% Y/Y. Significant for FL and FINL?
Women's outerwear decreased 4.3% Y/Y. Implications for LULU, GPS, M, JWN and others.
Egg prices jumped 14.1% Y/Y. Watch CALM.
Coffee prices were down 2.7%, driven lower by a 6.1% decline in instant coffee. Heated battles for market share continue for SJM, DNKN, SBUX, KHC and KDP.
Food away from home increased 2.8% Y/Y.
Motor fuel costs rose 24.3% Y/Y.
