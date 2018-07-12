AAR Corp. discloses DoJ probe of several military contracts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) discloses the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting an investigation of the company's Airlift unit under the federal civil False Claims Act.

AAR says the probe involves Airlift's performance of contracts awarded by the U.S. Transportation Command regarding operation and maintenance of rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft in Afghanistan and Africa, as well as several U.S. Navy contracts.

The DoJ has told AAR that part of the investigation was prompted by a lawsuit filed by a former Airlift employee.

