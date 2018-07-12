IZEA signs definitive agreement to acquire TapInfluence

IZEA (IZEA +2.8% ) has reached a definitive agreement to acquire leading SaaS influencer marketing platform, TapInfluence, Inc., in a part-cash, part-stock transaction valued at ~7.08M (IZEA’s stock price as of market close on July 11).

IZEA will acquire TapInfluence through a merger agreement and TapInfluence will become a wholly owned subsidiary of IZEA upon closing.

TapInfluence’s revenues for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017 were ~$5.9M and its gross billings were ~$18.2M.

The company expects to close the merger transaction prior to month end.