SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) has priced its public offering of 11.52M shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants at a combined price of $2.10.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 16.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to commence a pivotal Phase 3 trial of GPS in acute myeloid leukemia, and to develop GPS in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in a Phase 1/2 proof of concept study, as well as for general corporate purposes and funding its working capital needs.