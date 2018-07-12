BHP proposes contract to union at Escondida mine

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) says it has offered a new labor contract to the union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile that includes a salary readjustment linked to inflation and a $23K bonus per worker.

The union's proposal early last month sought a 5% increase in salaries plus a bonus equal to 4% of profits in 2017, or nearly $40K per worker. It also demanded a 5 percent increase in salaries.

Talks at Escondida are in the final stretch before a 30-month contract expires at the end of July.